11/05/2019 13:52 EST

Trudeau Says China Is Lifting Ban On Canadian Meat Exports

Canadian beef, pork exports were suspended for four months.

  • Canadian Press
FRED DUFOUR via Getty Images
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a press conference with China's Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Dec. 4, 2017.

OTTAWA  Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume.

China suspended imports in June amid the dispute over Canada’s detention of a top executive at the Chinese tech company Huawei.

In September, the Canadian Meat Council said the suspension had cost Canadian farmers cost almost 100 million dollars.

They say the resumption of imports represents an important step for the long-standing trade relationship between the two countries.

In a post on social media, Trudeau called the move good news for farmers.

He thanked Canada’s new ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, as well as the meat industry for their work on re-opening the market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 5, 2019.

  • Canadian Press
