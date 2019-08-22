Canada-China Relations Experiencing ‘Gross Difficulties’: Chinese Embassy

OTTAWA — China’s embassy in Canada said on Thursday that bilateral ties were suffering “gross difficulties,” and demanded Ottawa free Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Relations between the two countries have been icy since Meng was detained in Vancouver last December on a U.S. warrant. China has since charged two Canadians with spying and halted imports of canola seed and meat products from Canada.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government had no intention of backing down in the dispute and would defend Canada’s interests.