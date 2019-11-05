Half Of Canadians Are Worried About Chinese Cyberattacks: Poll

FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images This picture taken on Dec. 5, 2017, shows the flags of Canada and China before a meeting between global leaders in Beijing.

OTTAWA — Only 29 per cent of Canadians view China favourably and more than half worry about possible Chinese cyberattacks, according to a poll released on Monday at a time when the two nations remain locked in a diplomatic dispute.

The University of British Columbia survey also found half of Canadians did not want Huawei Technologies to play a major role supplying next-generation 5G network equipment.

Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have been frozen since Canadian police detained Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou last December on a U.S. arrest warrant.

“The chill is real,” the survey concluded. China is now viewed favourably by 29 per cent of Canadians, down from 36 per cent two years ago, but up from 22 per cent in February, the findings concluded.