Feds Put Aside $8.3 Million For Beef Industry Amid China Trade Dispute

Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture, and Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification in Montreal on July 3, 2019.

CALGARY — The federal agriculture minister has announced $8.3 million to help support Canada’s beef industry.

The bulk of the funds announced in Calgary today will go toward Canada Beef, a marketing organization, to grow beef sales internationally.

Marie-Claude Bibeau says the move was not a reaction to an ongoing trade standoff with China.