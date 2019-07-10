POLITICS
07/10/2019 15:27 EDT

Feds Put Aside $8.3 Million For Beef Industry Amid China Trade Dispute

The minister of agriculture says the move is not a reaction to the trade standoff.

  • The Canadian Press
Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture, and Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification in Montreal on July 3, 2019.

CALGARY — The federal agriculture minister has announced $8.3 million to help support Canada’s beef industry.

The bulk of the funds announced in Calgary today will go toward Canada Beef, a marketing organization, to grow beef sales internationally.

Marie-Claude Bibeau says the move was not a reaction to an ongoing trade standoff with China.

RELATED

The Chinese Embassy said last month that it asked Canada to suspend all meat exports after inspectors detected a feed additive residue.  

Bibeau says her office is working around the clock to resolve the issue and conversations with Chinese officials are happening daily.

She says Canada has submitted a plan with China that she says she hopes will reassure the country enough to re-open the market soon.

Also on HuffPost:

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: china Jim Carr Marie-Claude Bibeau Canada China beef