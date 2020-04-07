CP Adolf Ng takes part in a virtual citizenship ceremony with citizenship judge Suzanne Carriere in a handout photo.

OTTAWA — The federal government fast-tracked the Canadian citizenship process for a University of Manitoba professor, citing the “urgent need” to facilitate his planned research on COVID-19. Adolf Ng, whose expertise is in supply chain logistics, was able to skip the citizenship test and swear the oath in a ceremony held via video conference on April 1. The government said the virtual ceremony was a first-of-its-kind event, spurred on by the promise that Ng’s research could help develop strategies to manage crucial supply chain issues created by the pandemic. How Canada and other countries are competing for scarce medical supplies has been a dominant issue in recent days. Watch: Shipments of medical equipment from U.S. will continue, PM says

Ng’s work — which involves travel to Canada, China and Hong Kong — needs to be carried out immediately, the government said. “Granting him citizenship makes it easier for him to carry out his work, by allowing him to travel on a Canadian passport,” said Kevin Lemkay, a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino. While passing a citizenship test is a requirement for most applicants, the minister does have the right to bestow citizenship to “reward services of an exceptional nature to Canada.” Among other reasons, the provision has been used in the past to give athletes Canadian citizenship so they can compete on behalf of the country in the Olympics. A decision was made to use it in this case, said Lemkay. “Global supply chains are critical to safeguarding the continuity of trade, commerce, health and food security for all Canadians,” Lemkay said. Ng, 41, moved to Canada in 2013 for a position teaching and researching supply chain management at the Asper School of Business in Winnipeg.