Canada's Climate Action Plan Scores Poorly On Global Report Card

Ryan Remiorz/CP Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau takes part in the Climate Strike, in Montreal on Sept. 27, 2019.

OTTAWA — A report card on global climate action says Canada’s plan to meet its greenhouse-gas emissions targets is among the worst in the G20.

Climate Transparency today is grading all the countries in the group of 20 with large economies on their climate performance and finds none of them has much to brag about.

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off meeting targets to cut emissions that are insufficient anyway.

Watch: Advocates call for ‘unprecedented’ mobilization against climate change in new Parliament. Story continues below video.