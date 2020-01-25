TORONTO — Health officials in Ontario say Canada has confirmed its first presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus. Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province’s associate chief medical officer of health, said a man in his 50s who had travelled to Wuhan, China, was taken to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital and is now in stable condition in a negative pressure room. “We were notified of the lab result today, in the middle of the day,” Yaffe told a news conference in Toronto on Saturday evening. “The emergency service was aware of his travel history and used full precautions.” The confirmation comes as authorities around the world grapple with the new type of virus, which originated in China but has since spread to Europe and North America.

Authorities around the world have confirmed more than 1,200 cases so far, including three in France and two in the United States. Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health for Ontario, told the news conference that the province’s health system acted as it should. “As a result, the risk to Ontarians is still low, and things are managed and well-controlled,” Williams said. While 41 people have died of the virus in China, the World Health Organization has not declared the outbreak to be an international public health emergency. According to the Canadian government, it is estimated that influenza results in 12,200 hospitalizations and about 3,500 deaths yearly.

Medical staff transfer a patient suspected of having the new coronavirus in Hong Kong on Jan. 22, 2020.

Toronto Mayor John Tory stressed in a statement following news of the city’s first coronavirus case that health officials have made it clear the risk continues to remain low. He also expressed confidence in the city’s top health official, Dr. Eileen de Villa, to coordinate the city’s ongoing response to this disease. “Our frontline healthcare workers are the best in the world and have procedures in place to keep people safe,” Tory said. The new virus comes from a large family of coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a common cold. But in late 2002, a coronavirus named severe acute respiratory syndrome erupted in southern China, causing a severe pneumonia that rapidly spread to other countries. SARS infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774, including 44 Canadians. Toronto was hard hit in that outbreak. In 2012, another coronavirus dubbed Middle East respiratory syndrome began sickening people in Saudi Arabia. MERS is still prevalent, causing small numbers of infections each year. The World Health Organization has counted nearly 2,500 cases in the Middle East and beyond, and more than 850 deaths.

