Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a news conference about coronavirus, in Vancouver, on March 6, 2020.

VANCOUER, B.C. — British Columbia health officials say a man has died of the new coronavirus at a seniors care home in North Vancouver.

The death at Lynn Valley Care Centre is believed to be the first COVID-19 death in Canada.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced on the weekend that two elderly residents of the facility had been diagnosed with the virus.