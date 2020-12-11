Public Health Agency of Canada Canada's COVID-19 death toll could hit nearly 15,000 on Christmas day.

New federal forecasts say all large provinces need to strengthen their COVID-19 response “now,” with data suggesting the death toll could hit nearly 15,000 on Christmas day.

Updated modelling indicates that Canada remains on a “rapid growth trajectory,” with daily cases expected to cross the 10,000 mark later this month.

The projections indicate that the total number of deaths related to the outbreak could reach between 14,410 to 14,920 by Christmas day.

The data says infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region, with rates rising precipitously Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.