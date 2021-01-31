Canada's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 20,000

ASSOCIATED PRESS People wear face masks as they brave the cold weather in Montreal on Saturday.

Canada’s official COVID-19 death toll surpassed 20,000 today, after dozens of deaths were reported in Quebec and Ontario.

The sobering figure emerged after Quebec reported 31 new fatalities related to the virus and Ontario reported 43.

Canada has now recorded 20,016 deaths since the first case of COVID-19 surfaced in the country just over a year ago.

An average of 138 people with COVID-19 have died each day over the past week.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, has said the number of new daily cases is trending downward.

But she’s warned that it’s still too soon to lift widespread public health restrictions, saying the virus is still spreading rapidly across parts of the country.