Canada D-Day Anniversary: 75 Years After A Key Moment In Canadian History

The invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, is widely considered one of the turning points in the Second World War, as the allies smashed through Hitler’s supposedly impregnable Atlantic Wall and began the westward march to Berlin to meet the Soviets coming from the east. But in Canada, which had come into its own in the wake of Vimy Ridge and the First World War, D-Day gave the country the chance to find its feet and establish its standing in the world.