Edward James via Getty Images Canada celebrates Canada Day by launching fireworks off of the CN Tower, one of the world's largest structures on July 1, 2017 in Toronto.

Canada’s 153rd birthday will be unlike any before it in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gone are the concerts, huge gatherings and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds viewing fireworks. Instead, with social distancing measures still in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, events will be much more low-key or entirely online.

While restrictions are easing in some parts of the country, as of Tuesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported 103,918 reported cases of COVID-19, including 8,566 deaths across the country.

Canadians are being encouraged to celebrate in safe ways to prevent the spread of the virus. Alternatives to crowded events include backyard barbecues with close social bubbles, and checking out livestream celebrations taking place.

