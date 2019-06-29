benoitb via Getty Images

TORONTO — A new poll suggests Canadians haven’t made much progress in expanding their knowledge of the more colourful parts of the country’s history. The online survey from Historica Canada, the organization behind the country’s Heritage Minutes, quizzed respondents on 30 pieces of quirky Canadiana using true or false questions and tallied the number of correct responses. QUIZ: Can you pass Historica Canada’s survey? Story continues below.

The organization says 67 per cent of respondents who completed the survey got a failing grade. That’s more than the 62 per cent of respondents who failed a similar survey last year, in which Historica quizzed them on trivia tidbits such as the fact that the Montreal Canadiens once lost the Stanley Cup by the side of the road while changing a tire. This year, Historica says scores were particularly poor for questions related to science and innovation. Poll respondents were also fooled by false statements. Historica Chief Executive Officer Anthony Wilson-Smith readily admits this year’s batch of questions were “nasty,” noting the poll results should not be taken for a sign of overall ignorance about Canadian history.

It drives me crazy, this idea that Canadian history is boring. Anthony Wilson-Smith, Historica Canada