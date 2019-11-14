Budget Watchdog Sees Bigger Deficits As Economy's Outlook Darkens

Richard Lautens via Getty Images File photo of the Canadian flag on a building in Ottawa across from the Peace Tower on Centre Block of Parliament Hill.

OTTAWA — Parliament’s budget watchdog is warning of rougher economic waters ahead that will likely send the federal budget deeper into deficit.

In a new report this morning, the parliamentary budget office downgrades the country’s economic outlook compared to its projections from June, citing weaker exports because of trade disputes and protectionism.

Also factored into the downward economic outlook are spending cuts by Premier Jason Kenney’s government in Alberta.

The budget office’s report predicts the economic downshift will drive up the annual deficit by $1.6 billion, on average, through to 2025 — a number that doesn’t include any new policy decisions, or reflect promises made during this fall’s election campaign.

