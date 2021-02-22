Canadian social service agencies are fielding almost double the number of domestic abuse reports as they did a year ago.

When the pandemic began last March, anti-violence advocates warned that abusers worldwide would use confinement to isolate people.

“Those rates are going to go up faster than any of the other social issues that we’re going to see,” Silverstone told HuffPost Canada previously, as calls began rising across Canada last spring.

At the time, one in 10 Canadian women said they “were very or extremely concerned” about being abused at home, according to Statistics Canada.

A Vice World News story published almost a year later found that B.C.’s Battered Women’s Support Services helped people access appointment and crisis services 32,000 times since then.