Supporting Marginalized Groups Is Key To Canada's Economic Recovery: Report

TORONTO — Canadians cannot expect the economy to fully recover from COVID-19 without helping those most affected by the downturn — including women, people of colour, and the LGBTQ+ community, a new report says. Released Tuesday, “A Feminist Economic Recovery Plan for Canada: Making the economy work for everyone,” was co-written by the Institute for Gender and the Economy at University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and YWCA Canada. “If we look at the impact from a health and economic standpoint, it is disproportionately, on those with intersecting identities. You wouldn’t be able to have an economic recovery without paying attention to who is impacted and why,” said Sarah Kaplan, an executive lead on the report and professor of strategic management at Rotman. “We actually won’t get economic recovery if we don’t get to things that are holding women back.”

In the midst of the pandemic, the employment rate declined twice as much for Canadian women in the 25 to 54 age range compared with men. The report also says that Black, racialized and immigrant women are much more likely to be personal support workers, cleaners, and work in other “essential but low-paid occupations” that lack paid sick days or family leave policies. While more data on race and gender identity is needed due to lack of availability, the report also notes that many essential workers are unprotected from the effects of COVID-19, because they are migrant workers or work in the gig economy. “COVID-19 has not been the great equalizer, it has been the great revealer of existing inequalities,” says Kaplan, noting statistics showing that women are primary caregivers for elders, and kids who are out of school. The report asks governments at all levels, as well as businesses and charities, to consider eight policy goals that address systemic racism, emphasize good jobs, protect victims of domestic violence, improve funding for small businesses, and promote diversity in the decision-making process.

Some of the specific policy recommendations focus on the childcare industry, such as increasing wages for child care workers and creating an expedited path to permanent residency for migrant child care workers to create “greater incentives for workers in care-economy based sectors such as child care and elder care.” Other suggestions call for updates to legislation, such as adding at least 14 paid sick days and paid family leave for all workers, lowering the eligibility requirement for employment insurance to 360 hours and raising the benefit rate to 75 per cent of earnings. “The COVID-19 pandemic has uncovered the significant divide between people who have ‘good jobs’ — those who have been able to maintain a secure income and remain healthy—and those who do not,” the report said. Some of the recommendations also touch on long-term problems, such as homelessness and anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism, that existed before the pandemic. “Many people long to ‘get back to normal,’ but the pandemic has made clear that the old ‘normal’ was not good for everyone,” the report said.