Iurii Garmash via Getty Images Fun with flags

MONTREAL ― Canada’s high levels of immigration have pushed the country back into the world’s top 10 largest economies, and the country is expected to keep rising in the rankings over the next decade, a new report predicts. For decades, economists predicted Canada’s economy would drop out of the ranks of the world’s largest as less-developed countries caught up with the developed world. And, indeed, Canada did fall out of the top 10 about a decade ago. Watch: What’s in store for Canada’s economy in 2020? Story continues below.

But the annual World Economic League Table from the London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) shows Canada has regained its top-10 status, ranking as the 10th largest economy in the world in 2018 and 2019. East Asia’s once-booming economies aren’t growing as quickly as they had been. Meanwhile, Canada’s ability to attract skilled immigrants means it will keep growing in the rankings, Cebr said in a report. It expects Canada to overtake both Italy and Brazil to have the world’s 8th-largest economy by 2029.

Cebr/HuffPost Canada Canada's economy will surpass Brazil and Italy to become the world's eighth-largest over the next decade, Cebr predicts.

“One of the persistent themes of this report is that countries that are successful in attracting skilled migrants tend to grow faster. And reflecting this, Canada and Australia, which are two of the most successful countries at attracting inward migration, are predicted to rise in the rankings,” Cebr said. The slowdown in Asia means Cebr expects China to overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy a little later than previously expected, around 2033, from an earlier estimate of around 2030.