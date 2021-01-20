POOL New / Reuters Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem at a news conference in Ottawa, July 15, 2020. The Bank says the economy will go in reverse for the first quarter of 2021, hammering the hardest-hit workers again on the path to recovery.

OTTAWA ― The Bank of Canada says the national economy will go in reverse for the first quarter of 2021, hammering the hardest-hit workers again on the path to a recovery that rests on the rollout of vaccines. Workers in high-contact service industries will carry the burden of a new round of lockdowns, which the central bank warns will exacerbate the pandemic’s uneven effects on the labour market. As a result, the bank announced it is keeping its key interest rate on hold at 0.25 per cent, citing near-term weakness and the “protracted nature of the recovery” in its reasoning. But the short-term pain is expected to give way to a brighter outlook for the medium-term with vaccines rolling out sooner than the central bank expected. Watch: China is the one major world economy to report growth in 2020. Story continues below.

Still, the bank warns in its updated economic outlook that a complete recovery from COVID-19 will take some time. Nor does the Bank of Canada see inflation getting back to its two-per-cent target until 2023, one year longer than previously forecast. Governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to speak about the rate decision and outlook at a news conference later this morning. The bank’s latest monetary policy report, which every quarter lays out its expectations for economic growth and inflation, forecasts that COVID-19 caused the economy to contract by 5.5 per cent last year. Despite an upswing over the summer and fall that may have spared the country from a worst-case economic scenario, the drive to a recovery will hit a pothole over the first three months of 2021.