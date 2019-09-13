More Canadian Expats Registered To Vote Than Ever Before

Graham Hughes/CP File photo of a voter casting a ballot in the riding of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, west of Montreal, on election day on Oct. 19, 2015.

OTTAWA — More expatriate Canadians than ever before have registered to vote in this federal election, HuffPost Canada has learned. Nearly 20,000 expats are now part of the international register of electors, and those who live abroad have until Oct. 15 to add their names. The boost — from 15,603 in 2015 to 19,784 so far — comes as a new law kicks in granting those who have been out of Canada for decades the right to vote. An estimated 1.4 million more Canadians may now be able to cast a ballot. Watch: Federal election materials being shipped across country to prepare for campaign

The change was affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada in January which ruled an old law that stripped Canadians of their voting rights if they had lived abroad for more than five years unconstitutional. It had been in place for 25 years. “We have nothing to gain from disenfranchising such citizens,” wrote Chief Justice Richard Wagner in the judgment. “Indeed, our democracy is manifestly strengthened by such demonstrations of civic commitment.” The impact of the ruling was rendered moot after the Liberal government’s election modernization bill was passed a month earlier, removing the five-year rule that dissolved voting rights. The Conservatives had opposed the move, arguing expats would be able to pick which riding they wanted to vote in, suggesting they might be able to sway certain contests. But Allan Nichols, founder of The Canadian Expat, a Victoria-based association for the expat community, dismissed that claim in an interview with HuffPost.

“From our research, we’ve seen that the Canadian expat community really mirrors that of the rest of Canada,” he said. Nichols, an ex-expat himself after having lived in Japan for a decade, said a “vast majority” of members are “delighted” to have voting rights extended to long-term expats. “It’s just really critical to remember that they are impacted by the laws that are passed in Canada,” he said. Which riding an expat votes is determined by where their last physical address was in Canada. Post office boxes don’t count and neither do rural routes. And once an expat voter’s name is on the international register of electors, their registered riding cannot be changed while they’re abroad. In 2015, Elections Canada counted 10,707 valid ballots cast from Canadians living abroad. Concerns of foreign interference The Liberals’ proposal to change expat voting rules garnered pushback, particularly from Conservative senators Linda Frum and Denise Batters, who argued the change could also open new avenues for foreign interference. During a Senate legal committee’ meeting last year to review the bill, Frum invited her brother, U.S.-based journalist and political commentator David Frum, to testify. He suggested expat votes could be used as a mechanism by foreign non-democratic governments to influence Canada’s elections.

Getty Editorial David Frum onstage at Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on Oct. 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.