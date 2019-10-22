Kids Say The Darndest Things: Canada's 2019 Election Edition

The excitement around election day is palpable. There’s something electric and unifying about standing in line with your neighbours to vote, crossing that “x” on your ballot, and then eagerly awaiting the results (usually in front of the TV, while munching on your favourite election snacks).

No wonder kids get swept up in the momentum, too! They may be too young to vote, but children have opinions and reactions to our electoral process that are sometimes insightful ... and sometimes hilarious.

We rounded up some of the cutest and funniest kiddo and parent reactions to Canada’s 2019 election.

Enjoy!

Here’s one kid who was pretty disappointed to realize zero boats were involved in the voting process. (Disclaimer: this is my own kid. But come on, he’s adorable!)