It appears a lot of people had a side of democracy with their turkey this Thanksgiving.

In a preliminary estimate, Elections Canada says 4.7 million people voted in advance polls on four days over this past long weekend.

This marks an increase of 29 per cent from the 3,657,415 people who voted in advance in the 2015 federal election. 2015 marked a 70 per cent increase in advance voter turnout from 2011, when only three advance voting days were held.

“More and more, Canadians are taking advantage of early voting opportunities to cast their ballots,” chief electoral officer Stéphane Perrault said in a release. “Having extended voting hours at advance polls gave Canadians more flexibility to use this option.”

