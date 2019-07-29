Chris Young/CP A voter casts a ballot in the 2011 federal election in Toronto on May 2, 2011.

OTTAWA — Canada's chief electoral officer says voting day this fall should not be moved, despite the fact that it falls on a Jewish holiday. Election day can be no later than Oct. 21 under federal law, which this year coincides with the holiday known as Shemini Atzeret, a day on which Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign. Elections Canada had been lobbied to change the date, but decided against it this close to an election, prompting a Federal Court challenge to the decision. Last week, the court ordered chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault to take a second look at the decision and balance the infringement on the charter rights of affected voters against the objectives of the election law.

Perrault’s detailed decision, made public Monday, considered the impact on observant Jews and his mandate “to ensure accessible voting opportunities for all Canadians.” But he concludes it would not be in the public interest to reschedule the vote. Since no change is recommended, the federal cabinet is not required to sign off on Perrault’s decision. Under federal law, the chief electoral officer can only make a recommendation to cabinet. He doesn’t have the unilateral ability to move the election date. “This is a difficult situation that directly touches upon the very core values of our democracy,” Perrault wrote in his decision. “I nevertheless believe, when considering the entirety of my statutory mandate, and especially at this time in the electoral calendar, that it is not in the public interest for me to recommend a change to the date of the general election.