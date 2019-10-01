Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer makes a campaign stop in Vaughan, Ont., Mon. Sept. 23.

MONTREAL ― When Liberal Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced the rollout of the federal government’s First-Time Home Buyer Incentive at the end of August, he stood at a construction site in Richmond Hill, Ont., a battleground riding north of Toronto and ― according to a recent analysis ― home to one of the worst rental housing crises in the country. When Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced his party’s plans to help homebuyers, he did so not far away, in Vaughan, another city north of Toronto that makes the list of places with the worst rental crises. So it’s quite telling that neither the Liberal nor the Conservative mentioned rental housing. Instead, the focus was on homebuyers, with Duclos extolling the virtues of the new First-Time Home Buyer Incentive, while Scheer announced a series of policy changes, including removing the mortgage stress test for mortgage renewals and extending the maximum length of insured mortgages to 30 years from 25 (which would undo a move to limit mortgage lengths made by the previous Conservative government). Watch: Why rents are skyrocketing in Canada, and what can be done about it. Story continues below.

The ugly truth is, neither of these proposals will do anything noticeable to improve the housing affordability crisis in Canada. They won’t even do much good for the people they’re ostensibly meant for: first-time homebuyers. And that is probably by design, because an actual, effective policy to improve housing affordability would also be one designed to lower house prices. And in a country where two-thirds of households own their home, championing a policy that helps renters at the expense of homeowners is risky politics. From an affordability standpoint, both the Liberal and Conservative plans fail in much the same way: They amount to letting people spend more money on the same supply of housing.

And in a country suffering from an increasingly obvious new housing shortage, any additional money entering the market will translate into higher prices. “The degree to which we help a certain group correlates to upward pressure on house prices,” said James Laird, chief economist at mortgage comparison site Ratehub. “We can’t help some people enter the housing market without understanding that we are increasing demand by that same amount.” Analysts quickly came out to criticize Scheer’s plan, arguing that longer mortgages and a looser stress test will translate into higher house prices. “If we’re concerned about Canadians’ level of debt, why are we helping them take on more debt?” asked Tsur Somerville, a professor of economics at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, in an interview with The Canadian Press. The industry likes Scheer’s plan Yet many in the industry, including Laird, prefer Scheer’s proposal to Trudeau’s, arguing that 30-year mortgages are better than the government taking a sizeable cut of your home equity gains. Still, any advice from mortgage brokers here should be taken with a grain of salt. Thirty-year mortgages mean an extra five-year mortgage term for most Canadian borrowers, meaning more commissions for brokers. The brokers may have a point, though, about Scheer’s plan to eliminate the mortgage stress test for renewals. Many have argued that because the test doesn’t apply to people who renew with the same lender they had before, it essentially “traps” some people with their current lender, while not really ensuring responsible lending.

Ratehub does not recommend this program for any Canadians. Mortgage comparison site Ratehub on the Liberals' First-Time Homebuyer Incentive

Laird is far less positive about the Liberals’ homebuyer incentive, as can be seen in a recent analysis that concludes, “Ratehub does not recommend this program for any Canadians.” The program essentially means that borrowers will be on the hook for the government’s share whenever they sell their house, or at the end of the mortgage term, after 25 years, Laird said in an interview with HuffPost Canada. “What I’m actually predicting is the government will have to write these things off, because I can’t picture them knocking on doors (of people whose mortgages have ended) and saying, ‘You owe us a hundred and sixty grand.’” And as HuffPost reported before, Britain’s experience with a similar incentive for first-time homebuyers resulted in borrowers spending more than they otherwise would have on houses, resulting in higher house prices. The experts are becoming increasingly convinced that Canada has a genuine, tangible housing shortage, spurred in part by faster population growth, and only building more housing can actually alleviate the problem.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Construction of a new condo building in Toronto, Sept. 5. The Royal Bank of Canada estimates Toronto needs to be building new homes at twice the current pace to keep rents from rising further.