If There's An Election Threat, Telling The Public Is A 'Last Resort': Officials

OTTAWA — If Canadians hear from a high-level panel monitoring electoral interference during the campaign period, it will only be because of “exceptional circumstances.”

That’s what reporters were told during a briefing Tuesday about what to expect under the government’s Critical Election Incident Public Protocol, a panel of five senior civil servants responsible for assessing threats after the election is called.

A public announcement would only be made as a “last resort” because too many of them would be “in itself a disruption to the election,” said a government official who cannot be named because the briefing was not for attribution. They added the panel operates on consensus, so unanimity needs to be reached before any statement is made public.

“If there is no agreement, there is no announcement.”

