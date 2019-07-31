Reuters From left to right: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, former New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair, and then Conservative leader Stephen Harper were part of a leaders' debate in Toronto during the 2015 campaign.

TORONTO — A new partnership of news outlets will be responsible for producing two federal leaders’ election debates, which will feature many firsts.

The Canadian Debates Commission announced Wednesday that the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP), which includes HuffPost Canada and the country’s top three broadcasters and major print outlets, will be the events’ official producer.

The English debate is proposed for Oct. 7 and in French on Oct. 10. Both events will be held in the Ottawa-area. The federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21.

For the first time, the debates will be free for anyone to access and distribute through broadcast or streaming services, said a news release from the first-ever debates commissioner and former governor general David Johnston.