TORONTO — A new partnership of news outlets will be responsible for producing two federal leaders’ election debates, which will feature many firsts.
The Canadian Debates Commission announced Wednesday that the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP), which includes HuffPost Canada and the country’s top three broadcasters and major print outlets, will be the events’ official producer.
The English debate is proposed for Oct. 7 and in French on Oct. 10. Both events will be held in the Ottawa-area. The federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21.
For the first time, the debates will be free for anyone to access and distribute through broadcast or streaming services, said a news release from the first-ever debates commissioner and former governor general David Johnston.
The two debates will be available to all Canadians in English and French, and for the first time, in some Indigenous languages and non-official languages, as well as American sign language, Quebec sign language, closed captioning and described video.
The partnership is made up of:
- HuffPost Canada and HuffPost Québec
- CBC News
- Radio-Canada
- Global News
- CTV News
- The Toronto Star and Torstar
- La Presse
- Le Devoir
- L’Actualité
With HuffPost’s inclusion, this will be the first time a digital-only news organization is part of the production group for the leaders’ debates.
Johnston said the CDPP was chosen because of their bodies of work.
We respect their experience delivering quality political journalism, their rich history producing engaging and informative journalism and their journalistic integrity.David Johnston, debate commissioner
“Debates play an essential role in our democracy and we are delighted to have the experience of the CDPP to help deliver high quality, informative, transparent debates to Canadians,” Johnston said in a statement.
“We respect their experience delivering quality political journalism, their rich history producing engaging and informative journalism and their journalistic integrity.”
Last October, the federal government revealed plans to create an independent commission to organize the leaders’ debate for the 2019 federal election. The goal was to create a process that ensured the national debate was consistently included in federal election campaigns.
Part of the commission’s mandate is to deliver a report to Parliament outlining the lessons learned from he debate and recommendations for future ones.
Also on HuffPost: