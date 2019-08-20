Moderators Revealed For Federal Election Leaders' Debates

The Canadian Press From left to right: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet have confirmed they will attend the federal election debates in October.

TORONTO — All party leaders invited to participate in two official election debates have confirmed their attendance in the events, which will be moderated by some of Canada’s top journalists.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet have agreed to debate each other in English and French, the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP) announced Tuesday.

The English debate on Oct. 7 will be led by:

Althia Raj from HuffPost Canada

Susan Delacourt from the Toronto Star

Rosemary Barton from CBC News

Dawna Friesen from Global News

Lisa LaFlamme from CTV News

Each moderator will guide a distinct section of the debate.

The French event on Oct. 10, will be moderated by Patrice Roy from Radio-Canada, and feature journalists from Le Devoir, Le Soleil, La Presse and L’Actualité.

‘Meaningful and beautiful space’

This year’s debates, held more than a week before the election on Oct. 21, will be located at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., which overlooks the Ottawa River across from Parliament Hill.

It is a “meaningful and beautiful space” to hold the debates, said Jennifer McGuire of the CDPP, because the museum’s purpose is to “enhance Canadians’ knowledge and understanding of the events, experiences, people and objects that shape Canada’s identity.”