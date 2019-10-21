In what can be described as a 41-day job interview filled promises, debates, rallies and photo-ops, federal party leaders have made their pitch on why their party should lead the country.



Now Canadians will decide who’s right person for the gig.



HuffPost Canada’s election team is covering the results live tonight from the party headquarters of Andrew Scheer, Elizabeth May, Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau. Joining them from our Toronto studio is HuffPost Canada senior producer Amanda De Souza to give you a sense of the mood from each camp, any shocking surprises and what tonight’s results will mean for the future of Canada.



We’ll be updating this story will the latest from the team so be sure to check back often.