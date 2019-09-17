@KarenLudwigNB/Twitter Karen Ludwig's election sign was defaced over the weekend. The Liberal MP candidate found out about it on Sept. 16, 2019.

When Liberal candidate Karen Ludwig learned that someone had painted black swastikas across one of her roadside election signs, she was not only shocked, but also angry. “That’s a pretty serious symbol to use against democracy and the people who support it,” said the incumbent of the largely rural New Brunswick Southwest riding. The vandalism happened on Sunday or Monday. Her face has also been punched out of a second sign around the same time. “To literally deface my sign, as a woman, is unconscionable,” Ludwig said. She took to Twitter Monday, saying she will not be “muzzled” by intolerant and hateful behaviour.

I will not be muzzled despite the intolerant and hateful behaviour of a few. Can you imagine what young people will think when they see this kind of behaviour in rural New Brunswick?



Make a statement — VOTE! #LPC#cdnpoli#elxn43#nbpoli#ctvAtlanticpic.twitter.com/70DdEaYdMv — Karen Ludwig (@KarenLudwigNB) September 17, 2019

“If people don’t like a political party, they can take a stand and vote,” she said in an interview. “I have been calling out bullying and intolerable behaviour because that’s part of leadership.” The Nazi symbols were painted on campaign signs in two other ridings over the weekend. In Montreal, at least six of Liberal candidate Soraya Martinez Ferrada’s signs were defaced in the Hochelaga riding. Three of Conservative candidate Mariam Ishak’s signs were vandalized in Pierrefonds-Dollard. “I denounce all hate messages, not just for my party, but to all candidates, to all parties,” said Ishak in a Facebook video. “This should not exist in any community across Canada.”

Ludwig said she will be replacing the sign vandalized with swastikas, but the ones with her face punched out will stay up for now. She explained she only has a limited number of signs — due to fundraising constraints — and it “sends a message” about the kind of discrimination women in politics face. When she heard from a resident who was upset by the sign with her face punched out, she said, “Tell your daughter it’s important we stand up for what we believe in, in ourselves. We all need to stand up and call it out.” Last election, Ludwig made history as the first woman to win the New Brunswick riding. Over the past four years, she’s experienced both tremendous support and pushback, especially on Facebook where the negative and inappropriate comments “get really loud.”