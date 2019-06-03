Canada Temporarily Suspends Embassy Operations In Venezuela

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, seen here on May 31, 2019, in Ottawa, says the Maduro regime "has taken steps to limit the ability of foreign embassies to function in Venezuela."

OTTAWA — Canada suspended operations at its embassy in Venezuela on Sunday, saying President Nicolas Maduro’s regime is increasingly clamping down on diplomats who oppose his rule.

The diplomats’ visas are set to expire at the end of June, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement, and Maduro’s regime — which Canada has denounced as illegitimate and characterized as a dictatorship — has made it so they cannot be renewed.

“As Venezuela slides deeper into dictatorship, and as Venezuelans continue to suffer at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime, the regime has taken steps to limit the ability of foreign embassies to function in Venezuela, particularly those advocating for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela,” she said.

Freeland acknowledged the operations are being suspended temporarily, effective immediately.

“We are also evaluating the status of Venezuelan diplomats appointed by the Maduro regime to Canada,” she said in the statement.

Watch: See how things are unfolding in Venezuela. Story continues below.