Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy Is Finally Here For Struggling Businesses

Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS A woman walks past a restaurant in Vancouver closed due to COVID-19 on May 6, 2020. The new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy replaces an earlier rent-support program for businesses introduced in the spring.

OTTAWA — Businesses struggling to pay the bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to start applying Monday for a long-awaited new commercial rent-relief program offered by the federal government. The new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy replaces an earlier rent-support program for businesses introduced in the spring that saw little pickup because it relied on landlords to apply for help. The new program will cover up to 65 per cent of rent or commercial mortgage interest on a sliding scale based on revenue declines, with an extra 25 per cent available to the hardest-hit firms. Federal cabinet ministers will highlight the program during a news conference Monday, when they will also open two programs designed to help businesses owned by Black Canadians.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to a question in the House of Commons on Nov. 19. The federal government is facing criticism for not opening up the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy to businesses that would have qualified for the previous rent-relief program.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business, which represents thousands of small companies across the country, is welcoming the new rent program as long overdue for firms hit hard by COVID-19. However, it is criticizing the government for not opening it to businesses that would have qualified for the previous rent-relief program, but could not access federal funds because their landlords chose not to apply. Similarly, the Opposition Conservatives are criticizing the government for not rolling out the program sooner, and for shortcomings in the related legislation that still need to be fixed. The revamped program includes a requirement that entrepreneurs pay their rent before applying, putting the subsidy out of reach for many cash-strapped stores.

The government had all summer to come into September with draft legislation that is properly thought out to support small businesses and they blew it. Conservative MP Pat Kelly

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is scheduled to speak midday Monday in Ottawa, promised the Canada Revenue Agency wouldn’t enforce the requirement for any companies that apply for the assistance. She has pledged the government will quickly introduce legislation to formalize the directive. “The government had all summer to come into September with draft legislation that is properly thought out to support small businesses and they blew it,” said Conservative MP Pat Kelly, his party’s small business critic. “This is the first day that small businesses have been able to apply for the rent subsidy. Most didn’t even qualify for the old subsidy, but even for those that did, that program expired in September, and December’s rent is a little over a week away.”