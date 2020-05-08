Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau steps out of Rideau Cottage for a daily briefing with the media in Ottawa on May 8, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government’s emergency wage-subsidy program will be extended beyond its early-June endpoint. The program covers 75 per cent of worker pay up to $847 a week to try to help employers keep employees on the job in the face of steep declines in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement in Ottawa, Trudeau said more details on the extension will come next week. The Canadian economy lost almost two million jobs in April, a record high, as the closure of non-essential services to slow the spread of COVID-19 forced businesses to shutter temporarily. Watch: Workers can get emergency benefit or wage support but not both, PM says

The loss of 1,993,800 comes on top of more than one million jobs lost in March, and millions more having their hours and incomes slashed. The unemployment rate soared to 13 per cent as the full force of the pandemic hit, compared with 7.8 per cent in March, Statistics Canada reported Friday morning, as the full force of the pandemic hit. It was the second-highest unemployment rate on record as job losses spread beyond the service sector to include construction and manufacturing. Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv. The unemployment rate would have been 17.8 per cent had the agency’s labour force survey counted among the unemployed the 1.1 million who stopped looking for work — likely because the COVID-19 economic shutdown has limited job opportunities. In all, more than one-third of the labour force didn’t work or had reduced hours in April, an “underutilization rate” that was more than three times higher than in February before the pandemic struck.