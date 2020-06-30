Canadians Could Be Allowed Into European Countries By July 1

Canada has made the list of a few countries the European Union will consider opening their borders for on July 1.

The European Council released a list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted on Tuesday. Canada is on a list of 15 countries that also includes China, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand.

The United States is not on the list. The U.S. currently holds the most number of COVID-19 cases in one country, having had a total of 2.6 million cases. Canada will continue to limit non-essential travel with the U.S. until July 21, with some Canadians wanting the border shut for even longer.

The Canadian border is also closed for most foreign travellers till July 31.

In a press release, the European Council said they would be gradually easing travel restrictions on a case-by-case basis. The list will be updated every two weeks, meaning that countries could be taken off the list given their respective COVID-19 situations.

The list is also simply a recommendation from the European Council, but European countries will be in charge of how and when they implement lifting border restrictions. Travellers should check on the conditions each country has set in place — some require visitors to quarantine themselves when they arrive.