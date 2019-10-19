If you’re not one of the roughly 4.7 million Canadians who participated in advance voting for the 2019 federal election, then Monday, Oct. 21st is your day to get out and vote. Canadians will have 12 hours to head to their assigned polling station to cast their ballot. To find where that is exactly, check out Election Canada’s website here. As for what you’ll need to bring to the polling station, check out the video below.

But Wait, What Am I Voting For? After over 40 days on the campaign trail, Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer, Jagmeet Singh, Elizabeth May, Maxime Bernier and Yves-François Blanchet have pitched themselves as the right man or woman to become Canada’s next prime minister. That’s a long time to keep track each party’s promises so here are a few guides on where they stand on some key issues: Climate Change With Canada warming at a rate twice as fast compared to the rest of the world, it’s not a surprise climate change has become a ballot-box issue. An Ipsos poll in the beginning of October ranked it as the second most important issue, just behind health care. While most parties agree climate change is a pressing concern, how they plan to fix it is where they differ.

Child Care And Incentives For Parents & Guardians It wouldn’t be a federal election campaign if there weren’t photos of politicians holding and kissing babies. But since you need to be at least 18-years-old to vote, party leaders have been trying to woo moms and dads with benefits, tax credits and tweaks to parental leave.

Immigration Nearly 314,000 immigrants arrived in Canada in 2018/2019 according to Statistics Canada. Whether that’s too many or too few may influence which party you vote for. Another hot button issue, particularly in Quebec, is the 50,000 irregular border crossers who have have entered from the U.S. since 2017 to apply for refugee status. That’s in part due to the Safe Third Country Agreement and a loophole existing between Canada and the U.S. More on that and what each party plans to do to close it in the video below.

What Happens After The 21st? The 2015 federal election ended with a Liberal majority but the chances of Justin Trudeau pulling a repeat performance are slim, even by his own admission. With polls painting the 2019 election as a much tighter race between the Liberals and Conservatives than years past, there’s been increasing talks about minority and/or coalition governments. What the could mean for Canadians can be summed up in under two minutes in the video underneath.

And for more on party platforms on topics ranging from deficits to transportation, check out these primers from the CBC and Globe & Mail.