Ontario's 1st COVID-19 Vaccines Go To Toronto Health-Care Workers

Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Tamara Dus, director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario’s first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine went to five “Rekai angels,” front-line workers from Toronto’s Rekai Centre nursing home. “I’m excited because I’m the first one to get the vaccine,” personal support worker Anita Quidangen told a reporter on scene at University Health Network (UHN) in downtown Toronto. Watch here:

LIVE: First vaccines expected to be administered for frontline workers in Ontario, Canada https://t.co/18CzJ4eZLN — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2020

The room broke into applause after she received the shot. “OK, who’s next?” asked Dr. Kevin Smith, UHN’s president and CEO. Premier Doug Ford celebrated the workers and the historic occasion in a statement. “Anita has spent years rolling up her sleeves to protect our province, and today, she didn’t hesitate to find a new way to do so. She represents the best of the Ontario Spirit,” he said. “I encourage everyone to be patient. This is the biggest immunization program in a century, and our vaccine supply will arrive in stages … This is a watershed moment - the beginning of the end of this terrible pandemic. The light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter every day, but we must remain on our guard.”

It was amazing to watch Anita Quidangen, the first person in Ontario & Canada to receive the vaccine. Anita has worked tirelessly to care for some of our most vulnerable since her first days as a PSW in 1988. Thank you Anita for rolling up your sleeves to protect our province. pic.twitter.com/F41n0chuJ6 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 14, 2020

Here are details about the first five recipients, provided by Ford’s office. Anita Quidangen , personal support worker. Anita was hired in 1988, the year the Rekai Centre opened its first long-term care home. She worked tirelessly throughout the home’s COVID-19 outbreak, often doing double shifts.

Lucky Aguila , registered practical nurse. Lucky did his placement at the Rekai Centre’s Sherbourne Place as a student in 2019. He then joined the Rekai Centres in May 2020 when Rekai was in outbreak, sleeping close by at the Isabella Hotel while the home was in outbreak.

Derek Thompson , personal support worker. Derek worked throughout the outbreak for very long hours providing care to the residents.

Cecile Lasco , personal support worker. Cecile worked at the Rekai Centre for almost 20 years. Both she and her husband worked throughout COVID-19 outbreaks.

Colette Cameron , registered nurse. Facing an outbreak at her home, it was all hands on deck. Colette, who serves as executive director of the Rekai Centre at Sherbourne Place, worked 16 hour days, seven days a week on the frontlines as a registered nurse and personal support worker. “We have been waiting for this for so long,” said Cecile Lasco after she got her injection. “Today, really we turned the corner,” said Dr. Smith. “This is the shot that will be heard around the world, literally.”

Frank Gunn/Canadian Press The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario is administered to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2020.