AlxeyPnferov via Getty Images Sanitary napkin and menstruation tampon on blue background, concept picture about women's menstruation cycle, top view

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says there’s “no consensus or any indication of strong support or disapproval” for its proposal to provide free menstrual products in federally regulated workplaces. That was the response tabled in the House of Commons Monday to an e-petition, sponsored by Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos, that asked the federal government to provide menstrual products in washrooms at all federally regulated workplace to “address menstrual equity at the national level.” “While a slight majority of submissions were supportive of the proposal, more than one third raised concerns around the financial burden of this proposal and how products should be provided,” read the response from Labour Minister Filomena Tassi, signed by her parliamentary secretary Anthony Housefather. Watch: B.C school board makes pads and tampons free. Story continues below video.

The federal government first floated the idea in May 2019 and sought out feedback about the proposal including what products would best meet requirements and any concerns about costs and implementation. If approved, the changes would require federal workplaces to add menstrual products to a list of items they’re required to provide in washrooms including toilet paper, soap, warm water, and “a means to dry hands.” The federal government said 42 submissions were received in response to its notice of intent, including 29 from individuals and 13 from organizations. “Menstruation is a fact of life yet menstrual products are not treated as a basic necessity in the workplace,” read a release from Employment and Social Development at the time announcing its notice, calling them essential items. “The cost of these products varies significantly by location in Canada, and the financial burden is borne exclusively by menstruating employees,” it read, adding the costs may be unaffordable for some people and others “may not be prepared for their period resulting in a disruption of their daily lives at work.”

Jesse Winter via Getty Images The Period Project is a program that provides hygiene products and other necessities for homeless women. (Jesse Winter/Toronto Star via Getty Images)