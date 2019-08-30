temmuzcan via Getty Images Freight containers being loaded onto flatbed trucks at the Port of Vancouver. Statistics Canada says exports helped boost Canada's economy in the second quarter of this year.

OTTAWA ― The economy blew past projections by expanding at an annualized pace of 3.7 per cent in the second quarter, giving Canada its strongest three-month stretch of growth in two years. Statistics Canada’s reading for real gross domestic product showed an unexpectedly solid turnaround for an economy that was coming off its weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015. The economy rode a powerful, broad-based rebound in goods exports in the second quarter, the agency said Friday in a new report. Watch: Is Canada’s economy addicted to money laundering? Story continues below.

Energy products grew 5.9 per cent after posting a three per cent decline in the first quarter, while farm and fishing products expanded 15.2 per cent following a 8.4 per cent contraction and non-metallic minerals rose 19 per cent for their strongest quarter in almost three years. Housing investment expanded 1.4 per cent following five-consecutive quarters of declines. The headline GDP number was also supported by a one per cent drop in import volumes, compared with a 2.1 per cent increase in the first quarter. The report showed business investment declined 4.3 per cent after a posting 3.4 per cent increase in the first three months of 2019, while household spending slowed to 0.1 per cent, down from 0.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter.