Canada Goose Switches To Making Scrubs, Gowns For Hospitals

Noam Galai/WireImage via Getty Images The Canada Goose logo appears on a coat in New York in 2016. The company is best known for producing luxury winter parkas.

TORONTO — Canada Goose is shifting its factories to start production of medical gear for health-care workers and patients across Canada in an effort to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, best known for its luxury winter parkas, says it will begin making scrubs and patient gowns and start distributing them to hospitals next week.

The gear will be donated locally at no cost.

Companies across the country have moved to shift focus and retool in an effort to produce the supplies needed by medical professionals dealing with the novel coronavirus.