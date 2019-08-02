Martin Pollard / Reuters

MONTREAL ― Canada Goose shares fell for a second straight day Friday amid reports the company has backed off some of its claims that it sources its skins and furs ethically. The Toronto-based company’s stock price fell 4.7 per cent Thursday, and dropped nearly another 3 per cent in Friday morning trading, after the New York Post reported the company had quietly removed some references to ethical treatment of animals from its promotional materials. Among the “stealthy fixes,” the Post reported, was the removal of a claim that Canada Goose suppliers only trap coyotes in overpopulated areas where they attack “pets and sometimes even people.” Watch: PETA wants to end Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races. Story continues below.

The company also apparently removed a statement in which it said it would “ensure” ethical sourcing of animals, replacing it with a “commitment” to the practice. Canada Goose had been under investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for the past year over misleading advertising, which People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is taking credit for. The animal-rights group submitted a video to the FTC purportedly showing mistreatment of animals at a goose ranch in British Columbia. The video showed workers stepping on live geese, carrying them by their necks and stuffing them into cages, one on top of another. Canada Goose denied the video had anything to do with their operations, saying “neither the farm nor the animals and the treatment of them shown in the video manufactured by PETA were a part of the Canada Goose supply chain.”