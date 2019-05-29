Canada Goose Stock Price Crashes On Slightly Bad News

Mark Blinch / Reuters Jackets hang in the showroom of the Canada Goose factory in Toronto, Feb. 23, 2018.

TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares plummeted more than 26 per cent Wednesday morning on Canadian and U.S. stock markets after it released its most recent quarterly earnings. The luxury parka company’s shares fell to $48.80 a share on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of noon ET, down around 26 per cent from the previous day’s close.

Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist for SIA Wealth Management, says in a note the drop came after management forecast revenue growth of 20 per cent for the new fiscal year, which would be a slowdown from the 25 per cent it achieved in the year that just ended. The luxury parka company says it earned C$9 million in its fourth quarter ended March 31 — up from $8.1 million in the same quarter last year.