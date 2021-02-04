Canada Makes It Easier For Hong Kong Students To Stay After Graduation

Kin Cheung/AP via CP British National Overseas (BNO) passports sit on a table on Jan. 31, 2021. China and Hong Kong say they no longer recognize the BNO passport as a valid travel document.

OTTAWA — Canada said on Thursday that Hong Kong graduates of Canadian universities could apply for a new category of three-year work permit next week and expressed fresh concern about China’s clampdown on the former British territory.

The announcement marks the latest step in Canada’s campaign to help Hong Kong after China imposed a new national security law in late June 2020, aimed at anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession or terrorism. About 300,000 Canadian passport holders live in the city.

Under the new visa rules, unveiled last November, any Hong Kong resident who has graduated from a Canadian university in the past five years can apply to work for up to three years. Those with equivalent foreign credentials are also eligible.

Visa recipients will also be offered a way to transition more easily to permanent residency.