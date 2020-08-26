Canada Hasn't Ruled On Huawei 5G Decision To Avoid Offending China: Report

Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS A Huawei Technologies sign is seen here on a building near Paris on July 15, 2020. Canada has been mulling whether to disbar the firm’s next-generation equipment for the better part of two years.

OTTAWA — Canada is the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network that has not formally blocked Huaweifrom 5G networks, but it has effectively done just that, delaying a decision long enough to force telecom companies to exclude the Chinese gear maker. The strategy allows Canada to keep on the right side of both China and the United States as they tussle over Huawei Technologies, say six well-placed sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Canada and its Five Eyes allies ― the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia ― are under pressure from fellow member the United States to squeeze out Huawei on security grounds. 5G networks offer data speeds up to 50 or 100 times faster than 4G networks and are expected to power everything from telemedicine and remote surgery to self-driving cars. Canada has been mulling whether to disbar the firm’s next-generation equipment for the better part of two years, brushing off increasing signs of industry impatience.

In June, Bell Canada and rival Telus ― two of the biggest wireless providers ― teamed with Sweden’s Ericsson and Finland’s Nokia Oyj to build fifth-generation (5G) telecoms networks, ditching Huawei for the project despite using Huawei 4G gear. “The absence of a solution will eventually settle all problems,” said a source directly familiar with the approach taken by the Liberal government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Rogers Communications, Canada’s other large wireless operator, announced in 2018 it was using Ericsson 5G equipment. Earlier this month, the Trump administration said it would further tighten U.S. restrictions on Huawei, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips. Operators in Canada feel the U.S. curbs mean they have no choice but to sideline Huawei in 5G networks, at least for now, say the sources, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. “They’ve done the political calculus and said, ‘The best thing for us is to do nothing and if we do nothing we don’t upset the Chinese, we don’t upset the Americans,’” said a source familiar with what government officials are saying.

If it weren’t for the two Michaels, Canada would have already said it would not be using Huawei 5G technology Diplomatic source tells Reuters