Frank Augstein/AP via CP Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks in London on Jan. 16, 2019.

LONDON — Canada and other countries are demanding compensation from Iran for the families of people killed when Iranian forces shot down an airliner leaving Tehran last week. That’s one of five elements in an agreement coming out of a meeting Canada hosted in London Thursday, with representatives from Britain, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine. The participating countries are also calling for Iran to respect families’ wishes on repatriating the remains of the 176 people killed when the plane came down, full access for consular officials and investigators, and an independent and credible criminal investigation. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the countries whose citizens died are judging Iran’s co-operation day by day. Watch: Marc Garneau says countries will send ‘strong message’ to Iran on plane crash probe

Flanked by his fellow foreign ministers at a closing press conference, Champagne said there are consequences for Iran because it has accepted responsibility for the deadly incident. He says those countries expect Iran to deal with them on providing compensation for victims’ families, and ensure a transparent investigation into the downing of the aircraft. Everyone on board was killed last week when one, though perhaps two, Iranian surface-to-air missiles hit the Ukrainian airliner. Iran lost 82 nationals in the crash, while 57 Canadians were killed. The Canadian Press has independently confirmed at least 89 victims with ties to Canada, many of them students and professors returning after spending the December break visiting relatives in Iran. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s parliamentary secretary, Omar Alghabra, said the federal government was exploring options for compensating victims’ families in the interim because the international process could drag on for years. The gathering at Canada House on London’s Trafalgar Square opened with a solemn, wordless ceremony.