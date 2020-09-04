Economy Added 246K Jobs In August As Canadians Headed Back To Work

OTTAWA — The pace of gains in Canada’s job market slowed in August, as Statistics Canada reported the economy added 246,000 jobs, and other data that experts say suggests billions in government benefits isn’t stopping people from getting back into the workforce.

Friday’s report, released just ahead of the Labour Day long weekend, marked the fourth consecutive month of gains after jobless claims spiked during lockdowns in March and April. That brings the overall employment number to within 1.1 million of pre-pandemic levels.

The vast majority of gains were in full-time work, which recorded a bump of 206,000, and which had been lagging behind gains in part-time employment, which rose by 40,000 from July.

As well, the number of Canadians working less than half their usual hours — likely due to COVID-19 — fell by 14.6 per cent. That leaves some 713,000 people still working fewer hours, down from a peak of 2.5 million in April.

“It’s still a challenge for many families and workers who are still off the job because people do want to get back to work,” said Hassan Yussuff, president of the Canadian Labour Congress.

“These numbers this month, again, prove, one more time, workers are prepared to go back to work provided there is work for them to go back to.”

Sharp rebound

Government spending has more than replaced the amount of lost income workers have seen through the pandemic.

The latest figures for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit showing almost $72.6 billion in benefits paid out since its inception shortly after COVID-19 forced economic lockdowns in March, through to the end of August.

The participation rate in August — a measure of all those employed or looking for work — is now within 0.9 per cent of where it was in February, a sharper rebound than many expected, said CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham.

The rebound suggests federal aid hasn’t acted as a disincentive for people to look for work, he said, and may not going forward with a suite of changes being proposed.