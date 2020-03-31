If there was ever a time Canadians should be grateful that their cash is made out of plastic, this would be it.

Videos and photos of polymer bills getting a good scrub-down have popped up during the COVID-19 pandemic as a playful rift on money laundering.



Businesses not yet shuttered by the coronavirus have increasingly shifted to cashless payments, either by contact-less payments or e-transfers. But for retailers without that infrastructure, plastic bills and metals coins are the only option.

For more on the lengths Canadians will go to stop the spread, give the video above a watch.