Canadians looking for another reason to be glad to be Canadian can look to a new survey ranking the countries of the world.

In the annual Nation Brand Index (NBI), which measures global perceptions of 50 countries around the world, Canada ranks third overall behind only Germany and the U.K.

Ipsos conducts the NBI annually. This year, researchers interviewed more than 20,000 people from 20 countries around the world. The survey looks at six categories: people, governance, culture, tourism, exports and immigration.

Canada ranked first in three of those categories — people, governance and immigration/investment.

“This year, Canada’s reputational strengths are on the People and Governance categories – driven by positive opinion about the welcoming nature of Canada’s people and the competence and honesty of its government,” Simon Anholt, one of the survey’s authors, wrote.

