You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not shout, I’m telling you why — mail delays are coming to Canada.

It’s not even Halloween and Canada Post is already warning Canadians about possible delays in mail service over the winter holiday season. In addition to delays associated with a huge online shopping influx during the COVID-19 pandemic, the service is forecasting an additional surge in parcels over the winter holidays.

So they’re calling on Canadians to start their online holiday shopping now — yes, in October.

In a video message, Canada Post chief customer and marketing officer Rod Hart said the service is advising Canadians to shop early, and plan ahead for any packages that need to be sent to loved ones in time for the holidays.

“We know how important these items are to you and we want to deliver. We also know there are many retailers of all sizes gearing up for your early shopping,” he said.