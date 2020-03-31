Disinfect Your Mailboxes To Stop COVID-19 Spread, Postal Union Says

Marcus Oleniuk via Getty Images A woman retrieves mail from her mailbox in Ontario in October 2015. Canada Post says if you have a dog, don't answer the door for the deliveries.

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mailboxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe.

CUPW national president Jan Simpson says Canadians are relying on the postal system to keep packages and letters flowing to them as they self-isolate in their homes during the pandemic.

Simpson says Canadians need to know their mail is safe and keeping things clean will help ensure this.