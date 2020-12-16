IMNATURE via Getty Images Toronto, Ontario, Canada - December 1, 2013: view of Canada Post vehicles standing in Forest hill, Toronto, ON

OTTAWA ― Canadians have just days remaining to ship parcels in time for Christmas after Canada Post moved up deadlines because of the unprecedented holiday demand caused by COVID-19. The postal service has set various deadlines for this week but is still warning Canadians to expect delays. While all deadlines for mail remain unchanged, the local deadline is Friday for Priority, Xpresspost, flat rate box and regular parcel services.

The regional deadline is Friday for Priority and Xpresspost, Wednesday to Friday for flat rate box and Monday to Wednesday for regular service. The national deadline is Friday for Priority, Thursday for Xpresspost, last Friday to this Thursday for flat rate box and last Wednesday to Tuesday for regular parcel services. The changes come after Canada Post delivered a record 1.1 million parcels over the weekend. “Not only are Canadians shopping online in record numbers for gifts and other items, we’ve also seen a huge influx of customers at post offices shipping gifts to replace their traditional holiday visits,” Canada Post said in a news release Monday.