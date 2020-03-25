Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images A Canada Post vehicle is seen here in Toronto on May 5, 2016. The postal service is making service changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TORONTO — Canada Post says it is no longer providing delivery services for mail and parcels to dozens of countries around the world as the novel coronavirus spreads.

The organization, which is considered an essential service, is taking several steps to protect its workers and other Canadians.

The postal service made the announcement Monday but did not say when the temporary disruption would end. Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Turkey and the Philippines are among the countries affected.

This move will affect mail and parcel delivery to 60 destinations, including:

Albania

Argentina

Austria

Belgium

Bermuda

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brunei

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Cyprus

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Ecuador

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

French Polynesia

Greece

Guadelupe

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

India

Iran

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Libya

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Maldives

Malta

Moldova

Myanmar

Nicaragua

Norway

Panama

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Russia

St. Lucia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

St. Vincent

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Tunisia

Turkey

Ukraine

British Virgin Islands

Canada Post has issued four alerts for service interruptions this month alone. Delays are expected for deliveries to Italy, China, Hong Kong and Macau because of changes implemented to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in those regions.

The postal service says it remains committed to serving Canadians during these “challenging times.” It will review and change its approach to mail service in response to health and safety measures necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada Post is reducing hours of operation by two per day to give employees more time to clean and restock. It is also dedicating the first hour of operation to customers at higher risk of infection, such as elderly people or those with compromised immune systems. Customers are encouraged to use the “Find a Post Office” feature on the Canada Post site to see the locations’ hours of operation.