Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press Canada Post trucks sit in a parking lot at the Gateway sorting facility in Mississauga, Ont., in December 2013. A spokesman says more than 1,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Canada Post facilities in the past 10 months.

Canada Post says 121 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a facility in Mississauga, Ont., since the start of the new year.

A spokesman says the testing was done on a voluntary basis at the Dixie Road site, where more than 4,500 people work, up until Tuesday.

Phil Legault says that’s when Canada Post began mandatory testing of one shift of employees at the direction of Peel Public Health.